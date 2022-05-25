Yes, the FBI released a report on active shooters the day before the Uvalde tragedy

The report said active shooter incidents have increased by 52.5% since 2020 and by 96.8% since 2017

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Within hours of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, people began sharing that just a day before, the FBI released an 'active shooter' report showcasing the uptick of violence.

People claimed the report showed active shooter incidents have gone up 96% in the last five years.

Is that true?

THE QUESTION:

Did a recent FBI report say active shooting incidents in 2021 went up more than 50% compared to 2020, and more than 96% compared to 2017?

THE SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Today, the #FBI released a report on active shooter incidents in the U.S. in 2021. According to the report, the Bureau designated 61 shootings from last year as active-shooter incidents—a 52.5% increase from 2020. Read more about the report at https://t.co/FF4Gy9Mn4Y. pic.twitter.com/sCqaYDfXj1 — FBI (@FBI) May 23, 2022

The FBI released a report detailing active shooter incidents on May 23, 2022. The FBI defines an active shooter as "one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.”

Here are some of the big takeaways:

The FBI counted 61 active shooter incidents in 2021, the most incidents we’ve seen in at least the last 22 years they’ve been tracking.

When comparing 2021 to previous years, there was a 52.5% increase in incidents compared to 2020, and a 96.8% increase compared to 2017.

Unfortunately, these events have become increasingly lethal. According to FBI data going back to 2000, and with the exception of 2017, 2021 was the deadliest year recorded.