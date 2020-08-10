VERIFY: Live fact-checking the vice presidential debate

Our VERIFY researchers are fact-checking what Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris say during 2020's first and only vice presidential debate.

Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris will face off in Wednesday's vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City.

The debate will unfold while President Donald Trump recovers at the White House after testing positive last week for the coronavirus and spending several days in the hospital.

Our VERIFY researchers are working to fact-check the claims and statements both nominees are making in real-time. Refresh this story for updates.

Ultimately, the debate is a chance for voters to decide whether Pence and Harris are ready to step into the presidency at a moment's notice. It's hardly a theoretical question: The 74-year-old Trump is fighting the virus and Biden, at 77, would become the oldest person elected president.

Pence aims to highlight the administration's economic record and attempt to portray the Democratic ticket as beholden to the "radical left,” said former GOP Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin, who is helping the vice president prepare for the debate, on “Fox & Friends.”

While the debate will likely cover a range of topics, the virus will be at the forefront.

Pence and Harris will appear on stage exactly 12.25 feet (3.7 meters) apart and separated by plexiglass barriers. Anyone in the small audience who refuses to wear a mask will be asked to leave. Both candidates last tested negative for the coronavirus on Tuesday, their teams said.