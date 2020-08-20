VERIFY: It's safe to use a public restroom during the pandemic, as long as you take precautions

When you do enter, experts say to wear a mask, use a paper towel when touching surfaces like the faucet and wash your hands.

SPOKANE, Wash — When it comes to the coronavirus, there is no shortage of questions, especially when it comes to keeping you and your family safe.

The KREM Verify Team has been getting several questions about how safe or risky doing certain things or activities are during the pandemic, including using a public restroom.

“I was told using public bathrooms is very dangerous and you could probably get it quicker in a public bathroom than just walking past someone. Thank you, bye for now,” one viewer asked, so we set out to verify.

SOURCES

Our sources for this story include Kelli Hawkins with the Spokane Regional Health District, Katherine Hoyer with Panhandle Health and the Harvard Health blog.

IS IT SAFE TO USE A PUBLIC RESTROOM DURING THE PANDEMIC?

“Yeah, so we’d still say it’s safe to use a public restroom during the pandemic,” Hoyer said.

“I think it’s just as safe as it ever was,” Hawkins said.

While they both say yes, it is safe to use a pubic bathroom in the era of COVID-19, both stress the importance of taking precautions. Those steps start before you even enter the bathroom.

“Do they have protocols? Are they maybe blocking every other stall in the restroom? Are they paying attention to how many people are going into the restroom at once,” Hawkins asked.

“So, if it’s a small bathroom you might want to wait outside while someone else uses the restroom or washes their hands and then you go in,” Hoyer said.

When you do enter, Hawkins and Hoyer said wear a mask, use a paper towel when touching surfaces like the faucet and wash your hands. Plus, it’s key to keep your distance from other people.

“We know that the virus spreads through mainly respiratory droplets from person to person so we haven’t seen a lot of it being picked up just from a surface, so mainly what we want you do to is physically distance away from other people which is where you would catch the virus,” Hoyer said.

The Harvard Medical School also tackles this question on its Health Blog. The post titled, “How Risky is Using the Public Bathroom During the Pandemic” examines things like the potential risk created when flushing the toilet produces airborne particles, the length of time you spend in public restroom and how many other people are using the facility.

It concludes, while it’s not without risk, if people keep visits short, wear a mask, use toilet paper when touching surfaces like the sink and, avoid touching your face before washing your hands you’re probably in a low-risk group for contracting COVID.

THE VERDICT

We can verify, using a public bathroom right now is safe if you take the proper precautions.