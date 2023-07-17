Is swimming safe for dogs? | VERIFY

Despite the name, the "doggy-paddle" doesn't come naturally to all dogs.

WASHINGTON — Summertime is about making a splash—and sometimes that means bringing your pups along.

THE QUESTION:



Is swimming safe for dogs?

THE SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, for dogs who know how to swim. But there are risks to know about.

WHAT WE FOUND:

How do very good pups get through very hot days? Sometimes, with a splash.

“It can be great exercise, it can be a good way for them to cool off as well,” said Dr. Sage De Rosa, assistant professor of clinical emergency & critical care, University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. “But there are definitely some dangers that go along with it.”

Our pet experts agree, swimming is a great activity for dogs—who can swim.

“You would think the doggy paddle will come innately, but some dogs, it doesn't click,” said Dr. Audrey Weaver, partner doctor at Heart + Paw. “It's just good on those first few times getting in the pool, somebody needs to be back up.”

“Some breeds and some dogs in particular are excellent swimmers, while others are terrible in the water and probably should be never allowed to swim,” De Rosa added.

The American Kennel Club says short-legged or long-bodied dogs tend to struggle in the water, but even those bred for swimming prowess should be introduced to the water with care. The ASPCA warns never to throw or force a dog into water, but guide them gently. Dogs can learn to swim with supervision from an adult with strong swimming-skills, or by watching other dogs play in the water.

“It may take a few tries of just holding your arms underneath them until they start to actually get that paddle before you let them free in that in that body of water,” said Dr. Weaver.

Here are general water safety tips for dogs and swimming:

Well-fitting floaties can give a dog some confidence, and life jackets are always recommended on motorboats

Water can also be too cold for pets, so get them out and get them dry if they’re shivering, or if their tail goes limp

Provide pets with plenty of fresh drinking water to deter them from sipping where they swim

“Saltwater can definitely be life threatening,” Dr. De Rosa said. “If they ingest enough of it, it would cause pretty rapid dehydration.”

Currents in the ocean and rivers can be dangerous for pets and people. Chlorine in pools is safe, but AKC recommends a post-swim ear-toweling to prevent dampness and infections. Ponds and lakes can carry harmful blue-green algae or leptospirosis.

If they’re acting at all abnormally after a swim trip, contact your vet immediately.

“I usually tell pet parents, you know your pets better than I do,” Dr. Weaver said. “You live with them 24/7, so if they seem off, then that's enough for me to investigate."