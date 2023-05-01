VERIFY | Yes, Congress will still get paid if US defaults on its debt

With time running out and Republicans saying debt ceiling negotiations have hit a standstill, many social media users wonder if lawmakers will get paid regardless.

WASHINGTON — One of the primary negotiators for House Republicans said Friday an impasse has been reached in talks with the White House about a bill to raise the debt ceiling and reduce spending.

Without a deal in the next couple weeks that can pass both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the United States would not be able to pay its bills.

With that possibility in the air, lots of Twitter users have asked if members of Congress will still receive paychecks, should the U.S. default on its debt.

THE QUESTION

Would members of Congress still get paid if they do not raise the debt ceiling?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, members of Congress would still get paid, even if the U.S. cannot pay its other bills.

WHAT WE FOUND

Regardless of whether the government can borrow any more money to pay its bills, representatives and senators will get paid as scheduled. But that may not be the case in the future.

The Legislative Reorganization Act of 1946 explains how members of Congress should get paid and how much. It says nothing about withholding their salaries if the U.S. defaults. Additionally, the National Constitution Center says Article I, Section 6 of the U.S. Constitution states that lawmakers, “shall receive a Compensation for their Services, to be ascertained by Law, and paid out of the Treasury of the United States,” and contains no exceptions.

But Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Virginia) and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pennsylvania) introduced a bill Thursday to change that.

Their bill, called the “No Pay for Congress During Default or Shutdown Act,” says that if the government cannot pay its bills, lawmakers should not get paid either. It would cover periods of debt default as well as government shutdowns.