VERIFY | Commanders reportedly want most public stadium financing ever

Based on ESPN reporting, the new ownership group predicts $1.5B in incentives to build a new stadium in Virginia. That would be more than any other team received.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders could have new owners soon, and they want a new home, too.

The team's lease at FedExField ends in 2027. ESPN reported Tuesday that the new ownership group led by Josh Harris believes it could get $1.5 billion in incentives from the State of Virginia to build a new stadium there.

But WUSA9 learned Wednesday that the governor of Maryland met with Magic Johnson – another member of the new ownership group – and Washington D.C. leaders want to bring the team back inside the district.

Nothing has been agreed to yet, but the incentive package may tip the scales in favor of either Maryland, Virginia, or Washington D.C. when the time comes to choose.

THE QUESTION

Would $1.5 billion be more than any other team has received in public financing to build a new stadium?

THE SOURCES

Associated Press

THE ANSWER

A package valued at $1.5 billion would be more than any other team in American professional sports has received

WHAT WE FOUND

No team has ever received that much taxpayer funding to help them build a new stadium.

#5: Nationals Park, Washington D.C.

The District of Columbia contributed $673 million to its construction.

#4: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

The Las Vegas Raiders got $750 million as an enticement to build a new stadium and move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

#3: Planned stadium for the Buffalo Bills, Orchard Park, New York

Erie County and the State of New York are kicking in $850 million to help the Bills replace their current stadium.

#2: Yankee Stadium, New York City

New York City kicked in nearly $1.2 billion in bonds and tax breaks for the new Yankee Stadium.

#1: Planned stadium for the Tennessee Titans, Nashville, Tennessee

The most public money ever committed for a stadium goes toward the Tennessee Titans. For their future home, the State of Tennessee, Davidson County, the City of Nashville, and Metro Sports Authority will pay $1.26 billion.