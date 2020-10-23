VERIFY: Can you take photos or videos while voting at the polls?

Many people on social media have asked if they're allowed to take a selfie with their ballot when they vote

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A cellphone is something almost everyone has and many people mark big events with a selfie. Many of you have been asking on social media if you can take a picture with your ballot at the polls on Election Day.

Our source to verify is Pennsylvania Department of State Sec. Kathy Boockvar.

THE QUESTION

Can I take a selfie with my ballot at the polls on Election Day?

THE ANSWER

We have verified, yes, you can take a selfie with your ballot.

"Although the Framers of the Constitution, I think, were not carrying around their cell phones when they voted, recent court cases have found the first amendment right to take photos of yourself while voting. So, remember to smile when you're casting your ballot!'

WHAT WE FOUND

However, be careful exactly what and who are in the pictures you may take. Boockvar says, with a recent report of the Trump Campaign videotaping voters in Philadelphia, photographing or videotaping voters is a form of voter intimidation.

"Voter intimidation is illegal under state and federal law is illegal and videotaping you, taking pictures of you without your consent is part of that," said Boockvar. "Anything that is intimidating, obstructing, where a voter is feeling their right to vote is being obstructed or threatened in some way, that crosses the line."