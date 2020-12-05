VERIFY: Business Insurance Coverage during the stay-at-home order

Pennsylvania lawmakers make contradicting statements about business insurance coverage during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

There is a lot of back and forth right now between politicians over when and how the state should reopen.

They're also arguing about what rights businesses have if they do choose to go back to work - before the governor says it's okay.

FOX43 verifies some lawmakers' statements regarding business insurance coverage.

"Insurance doesn't cover things that happen to businesses breaking the law."

That's what Governor Tom Wolf said this week during a news conference.

He was referring to businesses that decide to reopen before they are told it's ok under the governor's stay-at-home order and reopening plan.

Some state lawmakers say the governor's statement is wrong.

Republican state representative Seth grove, who represents York county, posted on Facebook "Unfortunately the Wolf administration wants you to think his insurance threat is real. The illegal activities clause refers to such things as arson or using your business as a front for illegal drug trade."

To verify, we talked with Ron Gallagher.

He`s the president of the Pennsylvania Association of Mutual Insurance Companies.

Gallagher says there are about 16-hundred insurers in Pennsylvania.

So a blanket statement that none of them will cover those claims may not be true.

Instead, you need to check with your company to see if you would be covered or not.

"The answer is that the governor nor the insurance department is in a position to make any claims decisions on behalf of the insurance companies."

Scott Cooper, an attorney for Schmidt Kramer says in a lot of the insurance policies, yes it is true that it typically will state something about denying claims that break an ordinance or law.

"There would most likely be an exclusion that says "we don't cover liability claims if you're open in violation of a law, ordinance or state law like the governor's order," said Cooper.

He also doesn't recommend companies open right now because they may be facing a lot of risks.

However, he does have advice for some businesses that do.

Cooper said, "If you are going to open, you're doing it at your peril potentially, but I would probably recommend that you put up big signs warning them that by coming onto the premises they're assuming risks of any and all injury or liability and there's not going to be any responsibility on your part."

VERIFY

To verify, the governor's statement about how insurance doesn't cover things when businesses break the law - experts say this is a blanket statement and may not be entirely true.

Instead, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department recommends each person and business owner check their own policy. It also sent us a statement writing "The insurance department is not and cannot deny claims. Our goal is to inform the public about insurance related matters and concerns, one of which is the potential application of this type of exclusion." - Commissioner Jessica Altman.

Meanwhile, the Insurance Information Institute sent us this to explain even futher:

The release says, “many insurance policies contain provisions that exclude coverage for businesses or individuals engaging in illegal acts or conduct.”

The reasoning here is:

If a person gets COVID-19 at an illegally open business, it was an intentional act because the business defied a government order that was specifically designed to prevent spread of the illness. So the illness wasn’t caused by negligence or any other accidental behavior. It was caused by the intentional opening of the business, knowing that opening the business would likely get someone sick.

Moreover, the business was illegally operating and there is an exclusion for an illegal act.

As for state representative Seth Grove's statement that the lapse in coverage refers to such things like arson insurance pros say this isn't entirely true either.