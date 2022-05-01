VERIFY | Yes, Georgia's quarterback Stetson Bennett uses a flip phone

11Alive's Maria Martin learned of this last week when talking to one of his teammates.

ATHENS, Ga. — Most teens and young adults nowadays are attached to their smartphones. Everyone wants the latest and greatest iPhone or other device. It was around 2007 when the very first iPhone was released and flip phones became a thing of the past.

THE QUESTION

Does the University of Georgia's star quarterback really use a flip phone?

THE SOURCES

- UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett

- UGA linebacker Quay Walker

- 11Alive reporter Maria Martin

THE ANSWER

According to 11Alive's Maria Martin, Stetson Bennett has indeed gone old school with his phone since last summer. He felt that he was on his phone too much.

We first learned the shocking news from teammate, linebacker Quay Walker. When asked about all of the outside noise the quarterback receives, Walker told Martin: "I mean Stetson Bennett has a flip phone. I don’t think he cares too much about the outside noise.”

#Georgia LB Quay Walker says “I mean Stetson Bennett has a flip phone. I don’t think he cares too much about the outside noise.” 😂 I’m crying. pic.twitter.com/P7BQlD5cT1 — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 5, 2022

The Associated Press reported that Bennett felt like not having a smart phone allowed him to block out all distractions this season, especially on social media.

He uses his laptop and tablet to check email, which has worked out just fine. There is one drawback, however. He has to carry a notepad to take notes. His flip phone doesn't have Notes app.

By the way, Stetson Bennett has had the flip phone since summer. Yes this is his only phone. No, it wasn’t BECAUSE of anything other than he thought he was on his phone too much. Seriously. He wanted to be more present so this summer got a flip phone. #UGA — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 5, 2022