Damar Hamlin fundraiser: What’s real and how to spot a scam

Millions of donations are pouring into a toy drive fundraiser set up by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. But scammers are also looking to capitalize.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle during a Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. Millions of fans watched in shock as paramedics performed CPR on the 24-year-old during the nationally-televised game, which the NFL eventually postponed.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the Buffalo Bills said Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the hospital where he remains in critical condition as of Jan. 3.

After Hamlin’s on-field injury, there was an outpouring of support from fans, including many who rushed to donate to a GoFundMe that appears to have been set up by Hamlin himself — but is the fundraiser actually legit, and are scammers looking to take advantage of people?

THE QUESTION

Is Damar Hamlin's toy drive GoFundMe a real fundraiser?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, Damar Hamlin's toy drive GoFundMe is a legitimate fundraiser. But beware of phony fundraisers that are purporting to be affiliated with Hamlin.

WHAT WE FOUND

Damar Hamlin grew up in a small town outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, known as McKees Rocks. He created the Chasing M's Foundation to “use as a vehicle to bring lasting impact to his community.”

The foundation’s first program, the 2020 Community Toy Drive, set out to buy gifts for children in Hamlin’s hometown who were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Using GoFundMe, Hamlin set up a toy drive fundraising campaign with a goal of $2,500. The fundraiser remained active for two years – ultimately reaching its goal in 2022.

GoFundMe, Hamlin’s family and Jordon Rooney, Hamlin’s marketing representative, have all issued statements on Twitter confirming that the toy drive fundraiser is real. Hamlin’s family also said on the official GoFundMe page that the fundraiser is the only way fans should donate to support Hamlin’s “community initiatives” and “his current fight”:

“This fundraiser was initially established to support a toy drive for Damar’s community, sponsored by the Chasing M’s Foundation.

However, it has received renewed support in light of Damar’s current battle and we can’t thank all of you enough. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us.

If you would like to show your support and contribute to Damar’s community initiatives and his current fight, this is the place to do so. This is the only current fund that is being used by the Hamlin Family.

Again, thank you for your thoughts, prayers and generous support during this time.”

On Twitter, Rooney warned that scammers have been setting up fake fundraisers using Hamlin’s name. These campaigns are not connected to the athlete, and VERIFY found one that has since been deleted from GoFundMe.

Damars parents wanted me to get this out there:



Beware of people requesting cash app donations and making GoFundMe’s.



If you do want to support Damar’s foundation, his initial toy drive campaign has turned into the central location for that. https://t.co/9jIDfD54zF — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

If you want to support Hamlin’s initiatives, be sure to avoid giving money directly to someone claiming to represent Hamlin, such as through mobile payment apps like Venmo or PayPal. You should also make sure you’re donating to the official GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/01e78364.

As of Jan. 3, more than $5 million in donations — and counting — in support of Hamlin’s foundation have been received.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.