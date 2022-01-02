x
Verify

No, photo showing Marjorie Taylor Greene with Trump on a cross isn’t real

A viral photo appearing to show Marjorie Taylor Greene reading the Bible in front of a figurine depicting Donald Trump hanging from a cross isn’t real.
Credit: Screenshot/Twitter

A photo posted across social media appears to show Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) sitting at a desk, reading a Bible with an unusual figurine behind her. The figurine shows former President Donald Trump crucified on a cross while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. 

The photo has gone viral on social media sites including Twitter and TikTok. Several VERIFY viewers tagged us to ask if the photo was real.

THE QUESTION

Is the photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene with Donald Trump hanging from a cross real?

THE SOURCES

  • Nick Dyer, communications director for Marjorie Taylor Greene
  • TinEye reverse image search
  • An archive from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account

THE ANSWER

This is false.

No, the photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene with Donald Trump hanging from a cross is not real. The image was doctored using a photo from Taylor Greene’s Twitter account.

WHAT WE FOUND

In a statement sent to VERIFY, Greene's communications director said the photo is "absolutely fake and an attack on her Christian faith."

Using TinEye, a reverse image search tool, VERIFY was able to trace the original photo to Greene's personal Twitter account.

Greene’s Twitter account, which had the handle @mtgreenee, was suspended in January after Twitter ruled she violated the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, The New York Times reported.

Even though the account was suspended, TinEye still provided a link to the original tweet. VERIFY then used Wayback Machine, an internet archiving tool, and found an archive of the tweet posted by Greene that shows the original image without the Trump figurine.

The original image shows Greene sitting at a desk reading a Bible, and in the background, there are crosses hanging on the wall -- none of which depict a crucifixion or have a Trump figurine on them. The tweet with the original image was posted on Nov. 13, 2021. 

Credit: Wayback Machine

This particular doctored photo has been circulating online since Greene tweeted the photo. For example, this Reddit post with the title “Fixed it,” shows the doctored image containing the Trump figurine was posted on Nov. 14, 2021.

