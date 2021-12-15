Fact Sheet: COVID-19 omicron variant

The omicron variant of COVID-19 was first reported in November and has spread across the world, including in the U.S. Here’s what we know about the variant.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 26 designated a new COVID-19 variant, named omicron, a variant of concern. Since then, governments, health organizations and researchers across the world have worked to find out more about the variant and the impact it could have on the pandemic.

The VERIFY team used information from multiple sources to explain what is known - and not known - about the omicron variant.

WHAT WE KNOW

When and where was omicron first discovered?

The WHO said the variant was first reported to it on Nov. 24 by researchers in South Africa. Two days later, the WHO dubbed the variant “omicron” and classified it as a variant of concern.

Although South Africa first reported the variant to the WHO on Nov. 24, the variant has been traced to samples taken prior to that day.

How far has omicron spread?

As of Dec. 22, omicron cases had been reported in 110 countries, according to the WHO.

The first omicron case in the U.S. was reported in California on Dec. 1.

CDC data shows that, as of the week ending Dec. 25, the omicron variant overtook the delta variant as the dominant strain of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. From Dec. 19-25, omicron accounted for an estimated 58.6% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. while the delta variant accounted for an estimated 41.1%.

How did omicron get its name?

The WHO uses letters of the Greek alphabet to name COVID-19 variants. The decision was made, in part, to avoid placing stigmas in areas where variants are first reported.

“People often resort to calling variants by the places where they are detected, which is stigmatizing and discriminatory,” the WHO said in a May 2021 news release. “To avoid this and to simplify public communications, WHO encourages national authorities, media outlets and others to adopt these new labels.”

The variant named prior to omicron was mu, meaning the WHO skipped nu and xi. The WHO said it skipped nu to avoid confusion with the word “new,” and skipped xi because it is a common surname. Under the WHO’s best practices, disease names may not include geographic locations, people’s names, species/class of animal or food, terms that incite undue fear, and cultural, population, industry or occupational references.

For those reasons, the WHO skipped nu and xi and named the latest variant omicron.

Why was omicron designated a variant of concern?

A COVID-19 variant is labeled a variant of concern when it could significantly impact global public health in one of the following ways, according to the WHO:

Increase in transmissibility or detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology;

Increase in virulence or change in clinical disease presentation;

Decrease in effectiveness of public health and social measures or available diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics.

There are currently five variants of concern: alpha, beta, gamma, delta and omicron.

The WHO classified omicron as a variant of concern because its many mutations suggested it was more transmissible and could put people at a higher risk for reinfection. Because of those factors, the WHO said the overall global risk related to omicron is “very high.”

Is omicron more transmissible?

“There is now consistent evidence that omicron is spreading significantly faster than the delta variant,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the WHO, said in a speech on Dec. 20.

Tedros said reported COVID-19 cases in Africa were at a low point in November before a wave of cases engulfed the region by mid-December, primarily driven by omicron.

In the U.S., the seven-day average of new cases on Nov. 29 was 80,234, according to CDC data. As of Dec. 27, the seven-day average of new cases was 240,408. During that period, omicron became the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the U.S.

The CDC says anyone infected with the omicron variant can spread the virus to others, regardless of their vaccination status.

Does omicron cause more severe illness?

“So, it’s early to tell whether or not omicron is more or less severe, but we do have some initial reports that it is less severe,” Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead, said on Dec. 16.

In a report published Dec. 23, the WHO said early data from South Africa, the United Kingdom and Denmark suggest people are less likely to be hospitalized with an omicron infection than a delta infection, but that information from more countries is still needed to come to a conclusion.

“At the present time, it is still unclear to what extent the observed reduction in risk of hospitalization can be attributed to immunity from previous infections or vaccination and to what extent omicron may be less virulent,” the report said.

In the U.S., of the 43 omicron cases reported from Dec. 1-8, one person went to the hospital, according to the CDC. Seventy-nine percent of the 43 people were vaccinated. The most commonly reported symptoms have been cough, fatigue, and congestion or runny nose.

Van Kerkhove warned that people can still experience severe outcomes, including death, if infected with the omicron variant.

Have any omicron-related deaths been confirmed?

The first omicron-related death reported in the U.S. was on Dec. 20 by Harris County Public Health in Texas. The person who died was a man between the ages of 50 and 60. He was unvaccinated and had previously been infected with COVID-19.

The United Kingdom Health Security Agency said as of Dec. 29, 53 people infected with the omicron variant had died in England. As of that date, 181,547 omicron cases had been confirmed in England.

How effective are vaccines against omicron?

Studies are underway to determine how effective the COVID-19 vaccines are at protecting against omicron. There are some preliminary results, but more research needs to be completed to determine conclusive answers.

During a White House press briefing on Dec. 15, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said early studies show the omicron variant “undoubtedly compromises the effects of a two-dose mRNA vaccine-induced antibodies and reduces the overall protection.” But, he said, the vaccines still provide “considerable protection” against severe COVID-19 and that booster shots work against omicron.

Pfizer said initial lab tests suggested that a booster shot of its vaccine offered more protection against omicron than just two doses of the vaccine.

“Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the omicron strain, it’s clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a news release on Dec. 8.

The United Kingdom Health Security Agency on Dec. 10 published an analysis about the effectiveness of the vaccines produced by Pfizer and AstraZeneca, the latter of which is not authorized in the U.S., against omicron.

“Preliminary data showed effectiveness against the new variant appears to increase considerably in the early period after a booster dose, providing around 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic infection,” the UK Health Security Agency said.

Moderna said in its preliminary studies, a booster of its COVID-19 vaccine increased antibodies 37-fold.

Fauci said a study by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, showed a third dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine improved antibody response to the omicron variant.

Do you have to be tested for COVID-19 before flying domestically in the U.S.?

You do not have to be tested for COVID-19 before flying domestically in the U.S.

With the increasing spread of omicron, WHO director-general Tedros on Dec. 20 urged caution.

“An event canceled is better than a life canceled,” he said. “It’s better to cancel now and celebrate later than to celebrate now and grieve later.”

The CDC says you should not travel if:

You have been exposed to COVID-19, unless you are fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days.

You are sick.

You tested positive for COVID-19 and haven’t ended isolation (even if you are fully vaccinated).

You are waiting for results of a COVID-19 test. If your test comes back positive while you are at your destination, you will need to isolate and postpone your return until it’s safe for you to end isolation. Your travel companions may need to self-quarantine.