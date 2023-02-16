No, behavioral euthanasia of dogs is not common

Off Leash K9 Training owner Chris Darhower says dogs being put down for their behavior is "very rare."

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pursuit has gained plenty of attention in South Central Pa. and beyond after being scheduled to be put down on Feb. 13.

The Harrisburg Area Humane Society pointed to the dog’s unpredictable behavior and biting or attempting to bite people.

But how common is the practice of putting animals down for behavioral reasons and when is it used?

For starters, animals are euthanized all the time. Whether for health, overcrowding, or behavioral issues. The ASPCA website says roughly 390,000 shelter dogs are put down annually.

The American Kennel Club defines Behavioral Euthanasia as "humanely ending a dog’s life because of severe behavioral issues… it’s about aggressive dogs who could or have caused harm to people or other animals."

"I would say it’s very rare," Off Leash K9 Training Owner Chris Darhower said.

Darhower calls this option a last resort.

"When you're approaching behavioral euthanasia, we are literally at the end of the end of the road," Darhower said. "Hopefully, we've tried everything."

It’s a process that often includes talks with veterinarians.

"I like to say, 'hey, let's get this dog into the vet.' Because there's a couple of considerations there," Darhower said. "Is there pain? Is there something neurologically wrong that's going on with the dog as they age, cancer? Things like that."

The dog’s environment is also considered, especially in kennels.

"How many times are they really going to get to spend time with a dog with behavioral issues, when they have 20 other dogs that people are trying to drop off that may have none?" Darhower said. "That also factors into play, no matter what people want to say, that factors into play too."

Ultimately, safety is the biggest part of the decision.

"The consideration has to be the safety of the people that are involved, and the quality of life for that dog for the remainder of that dog's life," Darhower.