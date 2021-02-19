VERIFY: Fake video claimed to be from Mars Perseverance rover goes viral

While NASA did land Perseverance on Mars, many on the internet are unintentionally sharing a false video.

THE QUESTION

Did the rover Perseverance really take a viral video showing a reddish, sweeping vista of Mars accompanied by the sound of relentless wind?

THE ANSWER

No, the 26-second video is not from Perseverance, NASA says.

WHY WE ARE VERIFYING

The video, posted on Twitter viewed at least 3 million times, is described as from Perseverance.

WHAT WE FOUND

The video is definitely not from Perseverance, a NASA spokeswoman told VERIFY on Feb. 19.