Links to stories referenced in VERIFY TikToks

Week of July 18:
Week of July 11:
- Yes, Arizona did make it illegal to record a police officer within 8 feet
- No, the WNBA didn't give its All-Star MVP an $18 trophy
- No, Biden's executive order doesn't reverse SCOTUS' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
- Yes, methotrexate, which can end a pregnancy, is also used to treat certain diseases
- No, guns aren't completely banned in Japan, but they are strictly regulated
- States that ban, restrict abortion do not guarantee paid family leave for all residents
- Hot weather safety trivia
- Yes, facial blindness is a real condition
- No, the government is not giving away free solar panels
Week of July 4
- No, Biden didn’t put the medal of honor on backwards
- Yes, Biden supported allowing states to overturn Roe v. Wade in 1982
- Yes, Larry the cat has outlasted the last three British prime ministers
- No, the Supreme Court did not overturn the Clean Water Act
- No, there isn’t a day of the week when place tickets are cheapest to buy
- No, the CERN large hadron collider particle accelerator can’t create a cosmic black hole
- Thunder and lightning trivia
Week of June 27
- Sriracha shortage trivia
- Yes, 5 U.S. states have passed their own gas tax holidays in 2022
- Yes, law enforcement is still required to read you your Miranda rights
- Yes, some U.S. states are sending out “inflation relief” tax rebate checks
- No, Arizona iced tea hasn’t raised the price of its 99-cent can to $1.29
- Yes, vasectomies are reversible
- No, overturning Roe v. Wade did not ban birth control
- No, the photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger wearing a pro-Ukraine shirt is not real
Week of June 20
- Yes, more than 82 million COVID vaccine doses have been thrown out
- No, 7-Eleven isn’t selling gas for $7.11 per gallon
- Yes, Target is discounting some items due to excess inventory
- No, sudden adult death syndrome is not linked to vaccines
- No, warrantless home searches are not legal within 100 miles of the U.S. border
- No, the U.S. doesn’t have enough technically recoverable reserves of crude oil to last 400 years
- Amazon QR code scam
Week of June 13
- No, Sriracha hasn’t been discontinued
- No, a photo of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wearing an anti-Trump shirt isn’t real
- No, DUI charges against Paul Pelosi haven’t been dropped
- Yes, the CDC has lifted COVID-19 testing requirements for international air travel
- Yes, heat led to the deaths of at least 2,000 cattle in Kansas
- Yes, the suicide prevention lifeline is changing to 988
