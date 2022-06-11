Yes, human trafficking is an issue in Pennsylvania | VERIFY

From 2016 to 2020, the commonwealth documented hundreds of cases and offenses.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — When you think of human trafficking, you might think of popular movies like "Taken," or headlines of dozens of people being found hidden in a home.

However human trafficking doesn't always involve chains and cages, and is often happening within our own communities.

THE QUESTION

Is human trafficking an issue in Pennsylvania?

THE SOURCES

The Pennsylvania Office of Victim Advocate, the U.S. State Department, the Pennsylvania General Assembly, the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania.

WHAT WE FOUND

Pennsylvania's Office of Victim Advocate:

"When we're talking about human trafficking, we're not just talking about the transportation of people from one country to another country," Pennsylvania's Victim Advocate Suzanne Estrella said. "That's actually a little bit of a different crime."

According to the U.S. State department, "sex trafficking" refers to crimes where traffickers exploit and profit at the expense of adults or children by compelling them to perform labor or engage in commercial sex.

From 2016 to 2020, the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania documented 222 documented human trafficking cases and 876 offenses.

Of those, nearly half were cases of involuntary servitude -- defined in by the pa general assembly in Chapter 30 of Title 18 as "labor or sexual servitude."

Of the remaining offenses, 18% were in trafficking in individuals, 14% were in trafficking in minors, and the remaining 20% were under more specified human trafficking offenses.

However, this is just what is known.

"I'm really hesitant to put a number," Estrella said. "I know it's going to be inaccurate, because people are just not reporting."

THE ANSWER

Yes, human trafficking is an issue in Pennsylvania.