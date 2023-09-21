VERIFY: Yes, flights could be disrupted by a government shutdown

The last time this happened, many airport workers were expected to do the job without pay.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The impacts of a government shutdown would be deep and far reaching, impacting means for people around the country who have somewhere to be. We've been tuned in all week to the developments on Capitol Hill — and to the questions you're seeking answers to, including a top internet search this week: "government shutdown impact air travel."

THE QUESTION:

Will a government shutdown impact air travel?

THE SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, as many of the people who keep air travel running smoothly are federal employees.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Think back to the 2018-2019 shutdown, which lasted 35 days: Then, travelers faced longer lines, as some air traffic controllers and TSA agents didn’t report to work. They weren’t getting paid.

Secretary Buttigieg told Congress last week that a government shutdown this year could also impact the training of thousands of newly hired air traffic controllers, warning that even a shutdown of a few weeks could set operation back “months or more.”