Jif recalled dozens of peanut butter products for potential salmonella contamination. Here’s how customers can get a refund for the affected items.

On May 20, the J.M. Smucker Co. announced a voluntary recall of dozens of Jif peanut butter products for potential salmonella contamination. Jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 are impacted by the recall and should be thrown away.

Since the recall announcement, some Twitter users have asked whether Jif will provide refunds to people who purchased the affected products, while others have said Costco promised to refund customers. Google Trends data also show people are searching for information about how to get a refund for recalled products.

THE QUESTION

Can you get a refund if you purchased recalled Jif peanut butter products?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, you can get a refund if you purchased recalled Jif peanut butter products.

WHAT WE FOUND

A spokesperson for J.M. Smucker Co., which manufactures Jif, told VERIFY in an email that “consumers with impacted product will be reimbursed.”

Customers are asked to provide their information through Jif’s online contact form “due to especially high call volumes.” The company will then review the information and “provide the appropriate reimbursement,” the spokesperson said.

VERIFY asked whether people would be reimbursed through cash, check or a voucher, but did not receive additional information.

Major grocery store chains are also refunding customers who purchased recalled products.

In a recall notice posted online, Costco says customers should throw away unused products and go to their nearest store for a full refund.

Meijer, a grocery store chain with locations throughout the Midwest, says customers who bought the recalled products should “discontinue use immediately and return the products to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund.”

Customers of Publix grocery stores, located throughout the southern United States, can also return recalled products to their local store for a full refund, communications director Maria Brous told VERIFY in an email.

Giant and Food Lion customers can also get a full refund if they purchased products impacted by the recall.

In addition to the recalled products, Albertsons, which owns grocery store chains like Safeway and Vons, is recalling 11 store-prepared items that contain Jif peanut butter. Anyone who purchased these items can also get a refund, the company said in a press release.

VERIFY contacted Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer, Ralphs, QFC, Food 4 Less, Smith’s and other grocery stores, and Walmart for information about their refund policies, but has not yet received a response at the time of publishing.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says people who purchased recalled peanut butter should wash and sanitize surfaces or utensils that it may have touched. Anyone with symptoms of salmonella should also contact their healthcare provider.

Most people infected with salmonella will begin to experience symptoms 12 to 72 hours after infection, and the illness usually lasts four to seven days, according to the FDA.