Flu fast facts | VERIFY

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With the worst flu season since 2009 crossing the country, FOX43 has reported on the state of our hospitals and the ‘tripledemic’ caused by different respiratory viruses.
Cases spiked weeks before their normal peak and ICU beds are filling up across the state, leading to many questions about the flu.
THE QUESTION
Is it true that the flu vaccine is less than 50% effective?
OUR SOURCES
The Centers for Disease Control
WHAT WE FOUND
The CDC website says the annual flu vaccine is typically between 40% to 60% effective at preventing illness.
A variety of factors come into play, such as a person’s age and health, as well as how well the virus and the vaccine align. Such was the case last year, when the flu vaccine was only 14% effective according to CDC data.
In fact, over the last five years vaccine effectiveness was measured, the flu shot was only effective about 34% of the time.
So yes, the flu vaccine can be less than 50% effective, though we won't know about this year’s vaccine until after the season has ended.
THE QUESTION
Did mask-wearing over the last two years make us more susceptible to the flu?
OUR SOURCES
UPMC Infectious Disease Expert Dr. John Goldman
Pennsylvania Department of Health
WHAT WE FOUND
Dr. Goldman tells FOX43 that masking and social distancing during the pandemic left many people without built-up immunity or exposure to the flu.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health says flu cases were the lowest during the height of the pandemic.
So yes, mask-wearing and social distancing during the pandemic made us more susceptible to the flu now.
THE QUESTION
With the threat of a ‘tripledemic’ can you get a combination of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV at the same time?
OUR SOURCES
Penn State Health Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Mohammad Ali
WHAT WE FOUND
Dr. Ali says that it is not likely to come down with more than one virus due to "viral interference."
"If you get one viral infection, then you don't get the other infection," Dr. Ali said. "That's always a possibility, but usually we have not seen people with more than one infection at the same time.”
However, Dr. Ali stresses that you can get one virus and then get another after your body recovers.
So technically yes, you can contract multiple illnesses at the same time, but it is extremely unlikely.