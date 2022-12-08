Flu fast facts | VERIFY

The current flu season has been one of the worst, with the highest number of cases in nearly a decade.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With the worst flu season since 2009 crossing the country, FOX43 has reported on the state of our hospitals and the ‘tripledemic’ caused by different respiratory viruses.

Cases spiked weeks before their normal peak and ICU beds are filling up across the state, leading to many questions about the flu.

THE QUESTION

Is it true that the flu vaccine is less than 50% effective?

OUR SOURCES

The Centers for Disease Control

WHAT WE FOUND

The CDC website says the annual flu vaccine is typically between 40% to 60% effective at preventing illness.

A variety of factors come into play, such as a person’s age and health, as well as how well the virus and the vaccine align. Such was the case last year, when the flu vaccine was only 14% effective according to CDC data.

In fact, over the last five years vaccine effectiveness was measured, the flu shot was only effective about 34% of the time.

So yes, the flu vaccine can be less than 50% effective, though we won't know about this year’s vaccine until after the season has ended.

THE QUESTION

Did mask-wearing over the last two years make us more susceptible to the flu?

OUR SOURCES

UPMC Infectious Disease Expert Dr. John Goldman

Pennsylvania Department of Health

WHAT WE FOUND

Dr. Goldman tells FOX43 that masking and social distancing during the pandemic left many people without built-up immunity or exposure to the flu.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says flu cases were the lowest during the height of the pandemic.

So yes, mask-wearing and social distancing during the pandemic made us more susceptible to the flu now.

THE QUESTION

With the threat of a ‘tripledemic’ can you get a combination of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV at the same time?

OUR SOURCES

Penn State Health Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Mohammad Ali

WHAT WE FOUND

Dr. Ali says that it is not likely to come down with more than one virus due to "viral interference."

"If you get one viral infection, then you don't get the other infection," Dr. Ali said. "That's always a possibility, but usually we have not seen people with more than one infection at the same time.”

However, Dr. Ali stresses that you can get one virus and then get another after your body recovers.