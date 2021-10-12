No, the US and Europe did not withhold vaccines from South Africa

A viral TikTok video makes the claim, but it doesn't add up. South Africa reports they have more than enough vaccines.

WASHINGTON — A TikTok video gone viral blames the United States and Europe for the Omicron variant

TikTok is full of so-called experts, breaking down complex issues with humor. As funny as they can be, they aren’t always accurate. People have shared this particular video a million times. The creator claims that vaccine-wealthy countries withheld vaccines from South Africa and other nations.

The creator makes the analogy comparing fire to the Omicron variant in South Africa.

His point is vaccine-wealthy countries didn’t give vaccines to South Africa and that helped the coronavirus mutate into the omicron variant.

THE QUESTION

Are the US and EU restricting vaccines to South Africa, and did that drive the development of the Omicron COVID-19 variant?

OUR SOURCES

Dr. William Moss, vaccines expert with Johns Hopkins University

Dr. Matthew Frieman, vaccines expert with the University of Maryland School of Medicine

Dr. Nicholas Crisp, Acting Director-General of the South African Department of Health

THE ANSWER

No, the US and EU have not restricted vaccine access in South Africa. The country has approximately 19 million vaccine doses ready to be given out, but they face distribution and hesitancy issues. However, other countries in the region are facing vaccine access issues.

WHAT WE FOUND

Since South African scientists identified the Omicron COVID-19 variant, theories about how the variant developed have spread quicker than the variant itself. The most prominent of which is that the variant was allowed to spread because the country was restricted access to vaccines.

It’s an understandable theory considering only about 25% of South Africa’s population is fully vaccinated. But that doesn’t tell the full story, according to Dr. Freiman.

“There are distribution and hesitancy issues in South Africa, similar to the hesitancy issues that we’re seeing around the world,” Dr. Freiman said.

The Acting Director-General of the South African Department of Health, Dr. Nicholas Crisp, told Verify researchers in an email, “we have plenty of vaccines.” Crisp said they’ve put 25 million shots in arms, but approximately 19 million remain in the supply chain.

While that may be the case in South Africa, other nations on the continent do not have nearly as much access to vaccines. As an example, Dr. Moss said that Zambia has less than 5% of its adult population vaccinated. He explained that seems to be the rule rather than the exception when it comes to vaccines in Africa.

The video also claims the United States and wealthy European nations have not shared their vaccines. The latest report shows the United States has delivered 260 million of its promised 1.1 billion vaccine donations.

This week, the United States sent another 9 million vaccines to Africa following the Omicron variant discovery. But more evidence is emerging that seems to suggest the variant may not have originated on the African continent.