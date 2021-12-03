Verify: Explaining how conservatorship works, and the legal process behind it

It's a complicated process that has become the focus of a Netflix movie and a pop star's life. But it isn't as black and white as it appears.

WASHINGTON — Have you seen the Netflix movie “I Care A lot”? Or followed pop star Britney Spears' legal proceedings?

If you answered yes to either of those questions, it might be your first time hearing about conservatorships.

QUESTION:

What are conservatorships, and how do they work?

SOURCES:

Kerri Castellini from the D.C.-based law firm Price/Benowitz

And Donald Slater from California-based Barr and Young.

PROCESS:

It’s frightening premise for a movie. In Netflix’s "I Care A Lot," the main character makes a living by taking legal guardianship of aging adults. Then turns around and profits off them.

In real life, there’s the saga of pop star Britney Spears. Her father has made financial decisions for her since 2008. The story was recently highlighted in the documentary, "Framing Britney Spears."

Both showcase a little-known section of legal system called conservatorships.

“A (conservatorship is a) court administration proceeding that's invoked when somebody can no longer make financial or health decisions for themselves," Castellini said.

"That's necessary when someone loses the ability to make sound financial decisions or sound decisions for their own personal care," Slater explained.

A conservatorship is not simple to obtain.

In the event of a perceived mental or physical decline in a person called the “ward," a family member, medical professional, or the even the ward themselves will look to the court to grant a conservatorship.

In that proceeding, the ward gets their own attorney:

"Whose job it is to to consult with them to work on their behalf, they'll have the opportunity to object to the proceedings or to present their own side of the argument," Castellini said.

But even after a conservatorship is granted, that isn't the end of the saga.