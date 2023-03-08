VERIFY | Trump faces long odds getting trial moved out of Washington, DC

The Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure say a trial can be moved if the defendant proves that they won’t get an impartial jury.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Former President Donald Trump hopes his first visit to the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse on Thursday will also be his last.

He posted on Truth Social that he wants the trial over his alleged attempt to subvert the 2020 presidential election moved to West Virginia because he says he wouldn’t get an impartial jury in D.C.

QUESTION

Could former President Trump get his trial moved from Washington D.C. to West Virginia?

SOURCES

ANSWER

While a change of venue is possible, it is highly unlikely.

WHAT WE FOUND

The U.S. Constitution discusses in two locations where trials should take place.

Article III, Section 2, Clause 3 says criminal trials (with the exception of impeachment trials) "shall be held in the State where the said Crimes shall have been committed; but when not committed within any State, the Trial shall be at such Place or Places as the Congress may by Law have directed."

The Sixth Amendment adds, "In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed."

The Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure say a trial can be moved if the defendant proves that they won’t get an impartial jury.

But Anthony Michael Kreis, an assistant law professor at Georgia State University, told us there’s a difference between impartial and friendly.

"Defendants are entitled to impartial jurors, not the jury they prefer," he explained. "Indeed, many January 6th defendants who have already been prosecuted may well have preferred juries in other jurisdictions but were not entitled to them because the voir dire process could be used to weed out potential jurors to ensure a panel of citizens who would assess the facts and the law fairly. Donald Trump can avail himself of the same processes in Washington DC. The idea that Trump could move proceedings to West Virginia is fanciful."

And since stopping the vote in Congress was the focus of the alleged conspiracy, Kreis said that makes Washington D.C. the most appropriate jurisdiction for the trial.

"That said, there are other areas where the conspiracy reached," he added. "State prosecutors in places like Georgia or Michigan will be able to address those more local aspects concurrently under state law."