VERIFY | No, a bill that makes abortion punishable by death was not just introduced in the NC General Assembly

A viral tweet claims a bill in the NC General Assembly would make abortion punishable by death. However, it never made it out of committee and was filed in 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A viral tweet claims a bill in the North Carolina General Assembly would make abortion punishable by death.

The tweet reads, "Republicans in North Carolina just introduced a bill that’d make abortion punishable with death. So very pro-life of them."

THE QUESTIONS:

Was this bill just introduced?

Has the bill moved out of committee?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWERS:

No, this bill was not just introduced. It was introduced in February of 2021, and no, it has not moved out of committee.

WHAT WE FOUND:

According to the North Carolina General Assembly, the bill was introduced in February 2021 by Representatives Larry Pittman and Mark Brody. The bill would expand first-degree and attempted murder statutes to include anyone who terminates or assists in terminating a pregnancy or fertilized egg.

Under structured sentencing, a Class A offender would receive a sentence of either death or life without parole. From the North Carolina General Assembly website, you can see the bill is still in committee.

"It was assigned to a committee," Bitzer said. "It has gone nowhere in that committee and is in all likelihood dead for the remainder of whatever sessions the legislature comes back into."

Professor Bitzer told WCNC Charlotte the bill is stuck in committee because no action was taken.

"It's pretty much dead unless there was some kind of hearing or action brought forward, it's very difficult to bring the legislation back to life," Bitzer said.

The sponsors of this bill also want it to be a constitutional change, which Bitzer said would require jumping through even more hoops.

"It requires a super majority of 3/5th of both chambers to vote for that particular constitutional amendment, and then there is the second component which is going before the voters of North Carolina," Bitzer said.

Bitzer told WCNC Charlotte a similar bill could always be introduced.

