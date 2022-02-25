No, airlines are not legally required to compensate you for canceled, delayed flights

There is no federal requirement for airlines to pay you for expenses like a hotel, food or alternative transportation if your flight is delayed or canceled.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As spring break season begins, air travel is expected to pick up again, too.

But will increased demand mean an increase in delays and cancelations, like what happened during the holiday travel rush when airlines were battling weather, staffing shortages, and the quickly-spreading omicron variant?

Some industry analysts warn it’s more likely to be the norm rather than the exception as airlines that scaled back during the pandemic have not caught up with demand that’s returned to pre-pandemic levels.

But what happens if you are left stranded? What does the airline owe you?

So @United canceled my flight & stranded me overnight with no compensation. When I called to rebook, multiple agents tried to charge me hundreds of $$$ in additional charges to get home.



I tried to reach a customer service line, but was told they don’t have one.



Never. Again. — Chris Maher (@chris__maher) February 19, 2022

Are airlines legally required to compensate you if your flight gets delayed or canceled?

No, airlines are not legally required to compensate you if your flight gets delayed or canceled.

Airlines do not guarantee their schedules. Bad weather, air traffic delays, mechanical issues and staffing shortages can, and do, often lead to delays and canceled flights.

In the United States, airlines are not legally required to compensate passengers when their flight is delayed or canceled, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

In fact, compensation is only required under federal law when certain passengers are “bumped” from an oversold flight, according to the USDOT website.

Instead, it’s up to each airline whether to offer money or other compensation to inconvenienced passengers. Most simply offer a voucher, like American Airlines, which states on its website that, "if your trip was canceled, you'll be able to use the value of your unused ticket and seat payments toward a future trip."

ThriftyTraveler.com executive editor Kyle Potter warns that passengers should expect widespread flight disruptions, like what we saw during the holiday rusk because of COVID and weather, to be the norm rather than the exception. As demand has returned to pre-pandemic levels, Potter says airlines that scaled back at the beginning of the pandemic haven’t caught back up.

“Airlines have stretched themselves too thin, they’ve sold more flights that they can reliably operate when things go wrong,” Potter said.

In a rare move recently, Potter’s website published an editorial calling on federal leaders to regulate U.S. consumer travel rights like how passenger rights are regulated in the European Union.

“This is going to keep happening,” Potter said. “Until there are some real penalties for airlines repeatedly failing customers like this.”

It’s a problem that’s only becoming more common for travelers

Before the pandemic, the USDOT received an average of 17,000 airline-related complaints a year, according to a September report. Of those complaints, roughly eight percent were related to refunds.

From January 2020 to mid-2021, the department received nearly 125,000 air travel-related complaints, of which more than 84 percent were refund-related.

“You don’t realize it until you’re sitting on the floor at the airport that U.S. travelers in this country have virtually now rights when an airline cancels or significantly delays their flight,” Potter said.

A bill in Congress could change this.

It’s called the Passengers’ Bill of Rights. Among other things it would require airlines to provide refunds and alternative transportation for flights delayed between one and four hours. Beyond that, airlines would be required to cover the cost of meals or hotels for flights delayed by more than 4 hours.

So far, the bill has gone nowhere.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says consumers are always entitled to a full refund if their flight is delayed or canceled. Most airlines offer vouchers in lieu of a refund.

But, according to the BBB, “consumers are not obligated to accept vouchers and may insist on a full refund instead.”