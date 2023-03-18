US Park Police officer inside car shoots, kills teen in Northeast DC

A U.S. Park Police officer shot and killed a driver in Northeast D.C., officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Park Police officer shot and killed a 17-year-old accused of dragging and trapping officers with a stolen car attempting to flee the scene in Northeast D.C. Saturday morning, authorities said.

Metropolitan Police Department requested USPP assistance after receiving a call for a suspicious vehicle with a person sleeping inside in the area of 34th and Baker Street Northeast D.C. around 8:50 a.m., USPP said. Officers determined the vehicle was stolen.

A USPP sergeant and an officer responded to the area, and officers tried to detain the driver of the alleged stolen car, but Dalaneo Martin took off.

During some moment, a USSP officer was "trapped in the vehicle and was unable to get out of the car," Sergeant Thomas Twiname, a spokesperson with the USPP, said. It is unclear why the officer was inside the vehicle. The second USPP sergeant was "dragged by the vehicle as it fled the scene."

USPP provide update to officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 300 block of 36th street NE. pic.twitter.com/5RrC66VMf4 — USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) March 18, 2023

The officer inside the car fired their weapon after USPP said an "incident" occurred inside. The car crashed into a house in the 300 block of 36th Street Northeast D.C.

Twiname said the officers "immediately" rendered aid to Marin, but he died at the scene. The officers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A firearm was recovered inside the vehicle.

Southbound DC-295 was temporarily shut down from Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue to East Capitol as a result of the police investigation but has since been reopened, DC Police Traffic said in a tweet.

The MPD Division will handle the investigation of the shooting per U.S. Park Police policy.