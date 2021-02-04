Capitol Police pay tribute to Officer Billy Evans one year after death

Officer William "Billy" Evans died on April 2, 2021 after a driver rammed into him and another officer who stood at a barrier 100 yards from the Capitol. He was 41.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol Police Department paid tribute Saturday morning to an officer killed in the line of duty one year ago.

Officer William "Billy" Evans died on April 2, 2021, after a driver rammed into him and another officer who stood at a barrier 100 yards from the Capitol. He was 41.

The driver, identified by police as Noah Green, was shot to death by police that day when he was coming out of his car and was reportedly charging at officers with a knife. Police said Green was suicidal and paranoid.

In addition to serving the force for 18 years, Evans was a proud father of two children. His death came about three months after the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol and hit the force particularly hard.

To honor his memory, the Capitol Police placed a plaque with Evans' photo on it on a wall on Capitol grounds Saturday morning.

The text inscribed on the plaque says:

"On April 2, 2021, William 'Billy' Evans died protecting the U.S. Capitol during a violent attack. He is remembered as a loving father, son, brother and friend. Officer Evans' 18 year career stands as a testament of his love for our country. Today, and every day, we honor