Ready, set, go: Runners take over Harrisburg in event that will help people in need

Nearly 700 runners gathered early Sunday on City Island to race 13.1 miles to North Front Street in Harrisburg. For many, the UPMC/YMCA half marathon marked the first time they had attended an event since the pandemic.

"We are just so excited that our healthcare workers and science put together a vaccine that can welcome people to events like this," said Rosie Turner of the Harrisburg area YMCA.

They ran 13 miles before many of us woke up this morning. I got to talk to the 1st and 2nd runners across the finish line of a half marathon event held by the YMCA and UPMC in Harrisburg today. How this event will aid people in need of help @fox43 pic.twitter.com/zVv2BQUZpx — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) September 12, 2021

The event had to change its route in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, organizers were able to secure permits to a more scenic route along the river and cityscape.

"The YMCA has really taken a focus on our community and how we can help," said Turner who added the YMCA has provided meals and vaccination clinics throughout the past year.