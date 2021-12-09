Ready, set, go: Runners take over Harrisburg in event that will help people in need

Nearly 700 runners gathered early Sunday on City Island to race 13.1 miles to North Front Street in Harrisburg. For many, the UPMC/YMCA half marathon marked the first time they had attended an event since the pandemic.
"We are just so excited that our healthcare workers and science put together a vaccine that can welcome people to events like this," said Rosie Turner of the Harrisburg area YMCA.
The event had to change its route in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, organizers were able to secure permits to a more scenic route along the river and cityscape.
"The YMCA has really taken a focus on our community and how we can help," said Turner who added the YMCA has provided meals and vaccination clinics throughout the past year.
"The YMCA may just be a building in your community but it's actually a movement and events like this today help fund that movement around you," she said.