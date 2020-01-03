According to the police, the man sent anti-Semitic messages from his phone to a woman around 8 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2019, while she was at the McKeldin Library.

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland — A University of Maryland College Park student was arrested on Thursday for allegedly targeting a fellow student who is a part of the Jewish community.

The University of Maryland Police has not released the name of the male student but did say he's been charged with electronic communication harassment, telephone misuse and a race/religion charge. His mugshot was also sent out by UMD Police.

According to the police, the man sent anti-Semitic messages from his phone to a woman around 8 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2019, while she was at the McKeldin Library.