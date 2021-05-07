Need a job? 25 hiring businesses to take part in job fair at Capital City Mall

Now hiring!
On Saturday May 15th 25 businesses will take part in a job fair at the Capital City Mall from 10am-7pm.
The employers span industries including healthcare, warehouse distribution, hospitality, transportation, retail and more.
Among the participating employers:
- Planet Fitness
- Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care
- Hershey Entertainment & Resorts
- UPMC Pinnacle
- ThredUP
- The GIANT Company
Restaurants will also be participating in the event as well as retailers inside the Capital City Mall.
Attendees who visit with prospective employers will have the chance to enter to win a $500 Shopping Spree, a four pack of tickets to Hersheypark, or four ticket vouchers to a Harrisburg Senators Baseball game.
Learn more about the job fair here.
"Employers, across all industries, in Central Pennsylvania have really been struggling to attract talent back to the workforce following the lifting of pandemic related restrictions", said Justin Roth, Marketing Director. "We are proud to support our community partners and play a key role in the region’s recovery aiding not only our retailers and restaurants at Capital City Mall but also the employers in our community."