Uber, Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence Partner to Provide Free Rides to Domestic Violence Survivors

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Uber today announced a partnership with the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) to provide additional support through transportation for survivors of domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic. Uber has donated 1,000 in free rides to PCADV who will distribute them among their member programs to provide to those seeking domestic violence services across the state. Access to these services is critical now more than ever before as domestic violence cases have increased as the Stay at Home order was put into place.

“We’re grateful for Uber’s commitment to assisting survivors of intimate partner violence, especially during this extraordinary time. Intimate partner violence is a public health crisis, and now with the COVID-19 pandemic, helping survivors access services and safe housing is even more critical,” said Susan Higginbotham, Chief Executive Officer for PCADV.

“We need to do all that we can to protect victims of domestic violence and this free-ride program from Uber is an innovative way to make sure victims have a means for safe transportation during these especially difficult times. Thank you to those who work daily to protect victims from the scourge that is domestic violence. I will continue to do all that I can to increase protections.” said Governor Tom Wolf.

"We honored to partner with PCADV to provide an essential service to residents during this unprecedented time of need. This service will provide Pennsylvania residents in need critical access to safe transportation amid the COVID-19 public health crisis,” said Brittany Anthony, Head of Global Women’s Safety Policy for Uber.

The free rides can be used by PCADV’s local domestic violence programs to assist victims seeking support services or fleeing violent situations in Pennsylvania. If needed, advocates can send the victim a unique code for a free ride, or deploy an Uber to the victim to transport them to a safe location or assist them in coming to support services or shelter. Pennsylvania advocate staff can also provide codes to their existing survivor clients to access essential needs like health care and groceries.

Domestic violence services in Pennsylvania remain operational during the COVID-19 crisis. If you or someone you know needs help or support, please visit PCADV.org to locate the program near you, or contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline / thehotline.org / 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS is to 22522. Visit PASafeLaw.org or 1-833-727-2335 for non-crisis civil legal information and referrals.

The donation is part of a larger commitment from Uber to provide more than 50,000 free rides to shelters and safe spaces in more than 35 cities across 17 countries. The company is partnering with domestic & sexual violence organizations, anti-human trafficking service providers, and local governments across the globe to help survivors access life-saving services and find a safe place to shelter.