Police investigate deadly crash in Silver Spring Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Mechanicsburg man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Silver Spring Township.



John E. Eberly, 66, was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in a crash at the intersection of Hempt Road and Texaco Road around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Cumberland County Coroner's office.



An autopsy is scheduled for August 3.



Silver Spring Township Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Officer Cody Phillips at 717-697-0607, ext. 2021.