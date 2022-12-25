A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old got out of the vehicle and ran but police said officers quickly caught up with the teenage boys after a brief foot chase.

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — A pair of teenagers were arrested and charged after an armed jacking of a food delivery driver Tuesday in Landover, Maryland.

The teens pulled out a gun and demanded the delivery driver's car in the 8100 block of Allendale Drive around 8:30 p.m., Prince George's County Police said.

On Dec. 21, detectives with the PGPD's Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement team located the carjacked car being operated in the 7700 block of Allendale Drive and stopped it.

A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old got out of the vehicle and ran but police said officers quickly caught up with the teenage boys after a brief foot chase with the help of the PGPD's Guardian One helicopter. A loaded gun and 76 grams of marijuana were also recovered.

The 16-year-old was arrested for a separate carjacking of another food delivery driver that took place in April of 2022. The teen was charged as a juvenile for armed carjacking in that case.

The two teenagers are being charged as adults with firearms offenses and possession of a stolen vehicle.

This is one of many carjackings involving teenagers in Prince George's County over the past year.