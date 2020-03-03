Two die in apparent murder-suicide in Lycoming County

Officials say a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s are the victims.

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — State police in Lycoming County are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

Two people were found dead around 7 a.m. Tuesday inside a home on Mount Zion Hill Road in Penn Township, near Hughesville.

When police arrived, they found a 9-year-old child watching TV and the child's parents dead.

Troopers found Kristin Walters, 29, dead in her bedroom from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say she was shot and killed by Wesley Minier, 36, who then shot himself after calling 911.

The couple's two young children were inside the home at the time.

Lycoming County Children and Youth took the children from the home.