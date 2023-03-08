Donald Trump speaks from tarmac after pleading 'not guilty'

The next hearing for the former president is scheduled for August 28 at 10 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges claiming he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election in a DC courtroom on Thursday.

The arraignment is the first step in a legal process that will play out in a courthouse between the White House he once controlled and the Capitol his supporters once stormed.

The next hearing for the former president is scheduled for Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. It will be before District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who was randomly assigned to oversee the case.

The indictment of Donald Trump marked the first time that the former president was formally held accountable for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

WUSA9 is live from E. Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse all day. Here are the latest updates:

5:30 p.m.:

The former president has left the DMV and is en route back to Bedminster, New Jersey.

5:05 p.m.:

Trump briefly addresses reporters at DCA before getting on his private jet.

"This is a very sad day for America, and it was also very sad driving through Washington, D.C. and seeing the filth and decay," Trump said from the tarmac. "This is not the place that I left."

4:52 p.m.:

Trump's motorcade is headed to Reagan National Airport.

Things are a little more active now outside of court. pic.twitter.com/rcwVSj60HU — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) August 3, 2023

4:44 p.m.:

Former President Donald Trump's initial appearance has concluded.

4:37 p.m.:

The next hearing for the former president is scheduled for August 28 at 10 a.m. It will be before District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan who was randomly assigned to oversee the case.

Judge Upadhyaya says Trump will be able to waive his appearance for that hearing if he chooses.

4:26 p.m.:

Former President Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges claiming he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

4:20 p.m.:

Judge Upadhyaya is now arraigning former President Trump, reading the four felony counts he faces and the maximum penalties.

4:19 p.m.:

Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyay has entered the courtroom. United States of America v. Donald J. Trump has been called.

3:53 p.m.:

Trump enters courtroom with attorneys John Lauro and Todd Blanch. Both lawyers have ties to the nation's capital, with Lauro attending both undergrad and law school at Georgetown University and Blanche graduating from American University before getting his law degree from Brooklyn Law School.

3:15 p.m.:

Trump's motorcade has arrived at E. Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse. Before heading up to the courtroom, the former president will be fingerprinted.

2:55 p.m.:

Trump has arrived at Reagan National Airport ahead of his arraignment.

2:40 p.m.:

On his way to D.C. for arraignment, Trump took to his social media platform TruthSocial. He said being arrested is a "great honor" and that he was being arrested for protesting a crooked election.

1:10 p.m.:

Former President Donald Trump is expected to leave Bedminster, New Jersey for the District of Columbia around 2 p.m.

1 p.m.:

Attorney John F. Lauro has made his appearance on the docket in former President Donald Trump's D.C. case ahead of today's initial appearance.

Attorney John F. Lauro has made his appearance on the docket in former President Donald Trump's D.C. case ahead of today's initial appearance. pic.twitter.com/OaNUoX1eqq — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) August 3, 2023

12:30 p.m.:

Demonstrators have gathered outside the courthouse Thursday afternoon.

Noon:

The Pro-Democracy Coalition held a rally in response to Trump's indictment Thursday afternoon.

9 a.m.:

D.C.'s hottest club is the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse.



Saw the chief judge checking out the media scrum earlier, poking his head right between camera crews that would have flipped if they'd recognized him. pic.twitter.com/MDvufJ00aJ — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) August 3, 2023

8 a.m.:

While the buzz around the courthouse continues to grow throughout the morning, Trump's arraignment is expected to be brief. In fact, we may not ever see the former president.

7 a.m.:

Journalists and media outlets gathered around the courthouse early to cover the historic event, but protesters or counterprotesters were not at the courthouse early Thursday.

6 a.m.: