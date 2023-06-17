More information released on two PSP troopers shot in Juniata County

Officials have provided details about the shooting, including the names of the troopers and the suspect.

MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. — During a news conference, the Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, Colonel Christopher Paris, and other troopers laid out a timeline of events that took place Saturday.

At 11 a.m., troopers say, Brandon Stine of Thompsontown, Juniata County, showed up at the Lewistown police barracks.

"Mr. Stine got out of his vehicle and fired several rounds from a long rifle into marked patrol cars," Paris said.

Stine drove off, and the search began.

He was found almost two hours later.

"Approximately 12:45, Lieutenant Wagner encountered Mr. Stine in Mifflintown borough Juniata County. During this encounter, Stine engaged Lieutenant Wagner with a long rifle, shooting him and critically injured," Paris said.

Stine fled again, and troopers say they were trying to contact Stine through calls he was making to 911.

"There were phone calls, there were attempts to try and negotiate with him what the phone calls from him providing a location, and then he wouldn't be there. He seemed to be setting our people up for potential ambush," said Lt. Col. George Bivens, PSP Ttroop G.

Officials say trooper Jacques F. Rougeau was ambushed and killed by Stine during this search.

"One of our troopers traveling, Baumgarten drive towards Swamp Road, unfortunately, was ambushed by Mr. Stine, from the area of swamp road with a gunshot. That struck Trooper Rougeau through the windshield of his patrol car, killing him," said Bivens.

Troopers caught up with Stine near that intersection.

"What I witnessed, and I will tell you in my many years of complaining state police and many serious situations, was one of the most intense unbelievable gunfights I have ever witnessed," Bivens said.

Stine was eventually shot and killed by troopers, while Trooper Wagner is currently listed in critical condition at Hershey Medical Center.

"This is a tragedy for the state police. We ask for your continued prayers for not only our troopers when killed and wounded but also their respective troopers that were involved," added Paris.

Troopers say it's a miracle that no members of the public were injured or killed as a result of what took place.

The entire incident is still under investigation.

Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Christopher Paris are at the hospital where the wounded trooper was taken.

I just left the hospital where the injured trooper is being treated. @PAStatePolice Commissioner Paris and I thanked his colleagues for their service and prayed for his recovery.



Lori and I send our love to the family of the trooper killed today. May his memory be a blessing. — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) June 17, 2023

Updated Lewistown Incident. pic.twitter.com/NQJ7Be5hhM — Troopers Christopher Fox and Jacob Rhymestine (@PSPTroopGPIO) June 17, 2023

This afternoon, a @PAStatePolice trooper was killed in the line of duty in Juniata County. Another trooper was shot and is now stable but in critical condition.



Each one put themselves on the line to protect their fellow troopers — and to protect their fellow Pennsylvanians. — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) June 17, 2023