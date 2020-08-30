Trick-or-treat, shop local this Halloween

Halloween, the next big holiday to see impacts of COVID-19. Making the best of these times, you got to indulge in all of the spooky tricks and treats.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dressing up, or taking your kids trick-or-treating? Just like many other holidays and events, Halloween is going to look a little different this year.

Tracy Artus, the Owner of Miesse Candies in Lancaster says if there's one thing you can do to help your community, it's to shop local.

Ghosts, ghouls, goblins.. but let's not forget the sweetest party about Halloween, candy!

"We have little pumpkins, we have little goblins, and we have pumpkin lollipops which is probably our number one seller.. and then our candy bars," said Artus.

Just try shopping local while doing so.

"We don't know what COVID is going to do to Halloween, or if people are even going to be going out trick-or-treating, but people should really get out and support local shops," said Artus.

Miesse Candies in Lancaster, located on North Water Street, has a variety of chocolates you can pick from.

From chocolate pumpkins, candy bars, to their cute little Halloween pops that can go right into a candy bag.

If there's something COVID-19 has taught us, it's to get creative.

So whether it's dressing up with a small group of friends, or planning a safe way to make sure your kids fill their buckets and their sweet tooth with candy, supporting local businesses during these scary times is the way to go.

Artus said they typically make the pops in small batches, so she encourages shoppers to please order them ahead of time.

You can find more info about their hours and candy items on their website.