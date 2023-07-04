Trail repairs at Ricketts Glen State Park

Despite the partial trail closure, Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us how people are getting hiking season started on the right foot.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — The holiday weekend brought hikers out to hit the Falls Trail at Ricketts Glen State Park near Benton.

"We just wanted to go out for Easter and just go hiking. It's really cool with the waterfalls," said Lillian Beck of Etters.

Maps at the trailhead let hikers know a section of the trail is closed due a rock ledge that collapsed. Cutting off access to two of the waterfalls.

"I could see how a lot of the trail has rocks and it's strenuous so I could see how that could happen especially with the ice and the snow in the winter," said Adam Buck of Orangeville.

Even though parts of the trail are closed until crews make repairs, the Beiler family from Lancaster County is still excited to explore this state park for the first time.

"We have a cabin about 45 minutes away from here and we decided to come up for the day and get some hiking in so we are looking forward to getting out after a cold winter and seeing god's nature," said Chris Beiler.

While some people are using the holiday weekend as a way to get the whole family out on the trail, others are using nature as their muse.

Brian Emershaw of Kingston picked up photography during the pandemic. He comes out to Ricketts Glen for the perfect shot of the waterfalls.

"Not just that they are wonderful, there are like 13 or 14 in a row so you stop at one get all set up and take all of the pictures you want, then there's another one 30 yards down the path you Just keep going up the hill. It's beautiful," said Brian Emershaw.

Park officials say the section of the Falls Trail at Ricketts Glen State Park will remain closed until crews can fully repair it.

