Michael Degler was without heat for months in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of Toledo. Now, he's pursuing legal damages.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoan Michael Degler and his pets spent weeks in his apartment without working heat during some of the coldest times of the year. His apartment would sometimes dip into the low 50s.

Degler spent trying to get his landlords to fix his heating, but kept hitting a brick wall.

"The simple fact is, if you're going to own an apartment building, take care of your tenants," Degler said. "And if stuff needs fixed, that's all I ask is that stuff would get fixed."

Degler took his issues to the Toledo Fair Housing Center, a nonprofit which advised him to put his rent in escrow.

After WTOL 11's story on Degler first aired in January, the tenant said he was given what was "essentially an eviction notice" giving him 30 days to vacate his home, which he said has no legal standing.

WTOL 11 spoke with the Fair Housing Center, which said the notice could be retaliatory, and therefore illegal.

"If the landlord does it for a reason that is retaliatory, at that point that would be illegal under the Landlord Tenant Act [in the Ohio Revised Code]."

Degler was eventually able to find a new home with heating after a friend connected him with her landlord.

Fair Housing Center CEO George Thomas said Degler should be getting the money back that he put in escrow, but the center is pursuing further damages.

"We're still going to try to pursue any other rights that Degler has," Thomas said. "We're still going to try to pursue the other damages that he may have beyond the amount of money that was escrowed, but ultimately, it's going to be up to the court."