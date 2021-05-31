Time capsule unearthed in Wayne County

The time capsule was buried in 2001.

HONESDALE, Pa. — A time capsule buried 20-years-ago was unearthed in Wayne County on Monday.

Jessica Pachuta was a student at Honesdale Middle School in 2001.

That's when she created a time capsule and filled it with things representing the borough.

She buried it in Honesdale Central Park with the plan of digging it up 20 years later, and today was the day.

"In sixth grade, I learned in social studies about time capsules, and I was just so intrigued by the project that I just decided I wanted to make one for myself, and then the idea just grew into doing one for the entire town," said Pachuta of Honesdale.