Three police chiefs, one mission: Improving community relationships

Police chiefs from Harrisburg and Carlisle joined in York Police’s community walk program, founded to improve police-community relations.

YORK, Pa. — York Police’s community walk program is drawing attention and praise from other Central Pa. police departments.

The biweekly two-hour walks began in fall 2020 shortly after the arrival of York Police Commissioner Michael Mouldrow, who committed to improving relations between police and the community.

The walks continued all winter and spring, growing from Mouldrow and a few other law enforcement officers to regularly including dozens of community members. They are making a difference in building trust, Mouldrow said.

“Trying to connect with them in a very transparent, exposed way,” he said. “So getting out of the cruiser, removing that boundary, removing that obstacle that sometimes gets in the way of real relationships with people.”

Mouldrow was joined on Thursday evening’s walk by Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter and Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis.

Lancaster City’s new Police Chief John Bey planned to attend as well but had a scheduling conflict.

The walks were partially inspired by Commissioner Carter, who has been walking through Harrisburg neighborhoods for years. Having previously mentored Mouldrow, Carter said he welcomed the program.

“We all have issues in our respective cities, so we want to get out here to support each other so that we can change the narrative,” Carter said.

The walks change according to neighborhood and recent events. Thursday’s walk included a group prayer at the site where 19-year-old Image Greer was shot and killed on Wednesday.

The walks have gained enough traction that more cities may develop similar programs.

“The finest form of flattery is copying, so I'm actually copying Commissioner Mouldrow's idea and hope to do the same thing in Carlisle,” said Chief Landis.