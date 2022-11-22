House explosion in Baltimore sends 3 to the hospital in critical condition

A residential explosion in Baltimore on Tuesday has left three residents in critical condition.

BALTIMORE — Three injured people are in critical condition after a house explosion Tuesday, Baltimore Fire confirmed.

Building inspectors remain on scene to evaluate the stability of the surrounding homes to determine if residents are able to re-enter their homes.

Fire officials say the house located in the 1100 block of Bayard Street was occupied at the time of the explosion.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

