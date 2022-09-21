Three die in farm accident in Centre County

Emergency crews responded to a farm on Lower Brush Valley Road near Centre Hall Wednesday morning.

CENTRE HALL, Pa. — Three people are dead after a farming accident in Centre County.

Emergency crews responded to a farm on Lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township, near Centre Hall, around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The Centre County coroner says Andrew Beiler, 47, and two sons, 19 and 14, all died.

The coroner confirmed the cause of death to be silo gas asphyxiation.

This isn't the first time tragedy has struck this farm. Officials say another young man working on the farm died in the spring from a different farming-related accident.