Montgomery County Police believe a group of about five to six individuals made entry into the store and took off with several guns.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A group of suspects rammed into the front of a gun store in Montgomery County, Maryland overnight and made off with several of the firearms from the shop, police said.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, a stolen black sedan rammed into the Atlantic Guns store located on Frederick Road in Rockville, Maryland, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).

Montgomery County Police believe a group of about five to six individuals made entry into the store and took off with several guns.

The employees of the Atlantic Guns and Montgomery County police said the same group of suspects tried to rob the shop on Saturday, Nov. 19, just before 4 a.m. The individuals weren't able to gain entry to the building on their first attempt.

The gun shop plans to remain open for business and operate on a 'limited capacity,' the employees of the Atlantic Guns shop said in a social media post. The shop will go through a check-in process at the door to control customer flow in and out.

ATF is assisting the MCPD with this investigation.