ROCKVILLE, Md. — A group of suspects rammed into the front of a gun store in Montgomery County, Maryland overnight and made off with several of the firearms from the shop, police said.
Around 1 a.m. on Friday, a stolen black sedan rammed into the Atlantic Guns store located on Frederick Road in Rockville, Maryland, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).
Montgomery County Police believe a group of about five to six individuals made entry into the store and took off with several guns.
The employees of the Atlantic Guns and Montgomery County police said the same group of suspects tried to rob the shop on Saturday, Nov. 19, just before 4 a.m. The individuals weren't able to gain entry to the building on their first attempt.
The gun shop plans to remain open for business and operate on a 'limited capacity,' the employees of the Atlantic Guns shop said in a social media post. The shop will go through a check-in process at the door to control customer flow in and out.
ATF is assisting the MCPD with this investigation.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.