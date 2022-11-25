x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Thieves ram stolen car into Maryland gun shop, steal weapons

Montgomery County Police believe a group of about five to six individuals made entry into the store and took off with several guns.

More Videos

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A group of suspects rammed into the front of a gun store in Montgomery County, Maryland overnight and made off with several of the firearms from the shop, police said.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, a stolen black sedan rammed into the Atlantic Guns store located on Frederick Road in Rockville, Maryland, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).

Montgomery County Police believe a group of about five to six individuals made entry into the store and took off with several guns.

The employees of the Atlantic Guns and Montgomery County police said the same group of suspects tried to rob the shop on Saturday, Nov. 19, just before 4 a.m. The individuals weren't able to gain entry to the building on their first attempt.

The gun shop plans to remain open for business and operate on a 'limited capacity,' the employees of the Atlantic Guns shop said in a social media post. The shop will go through a check-in process at the door to control customer flow in and out.

ATF is assisting the MCPD with this investigation.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out