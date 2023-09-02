The Great American Outdoor Show underway

It's advertised as the largest outdoor show in the world and it's at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you like hunting, fishing, or archery, you might want to head to Harrisburg for the Great American Outdoor Show.

The event is underway this week at the Farm Show Complex and features more than 1,100 vendors.

Al Holbert creates custom turkey calls in the Towanda area.

"I get a lot of recognition down here. I've got people come here from as far away as, I sold one to someone from Australia yesterday. As far as the United States, I can cover every state from this building," Holbert said.

There is a lot to see at the nine-day event and Lauden McIntyre of Scranton wants to see it all; he came with his dad and uncle.

"We're just walking around, seeing what we can find. The best part about it was probably all the boats and stuff and maybe the deer," McIntyre said.

Since the show is so close to northeastern Pennsylvania, a lot of people from our area made the trip, including Michael King of Scranton.

"They seem to have everything here. Guns, sporting goods, bow, and arrow, whatever kind of hunting you're into, it's awesome," King said.

"We're from Pottsville. We're only a little over an hour away, so you can't beat it," Dan Zackus said.

Zackus was looking at the fishing equipment when he saw the Newswatch 16 camera.

"This is probably our tenth time being here. We enjoy the gun selection, trying everything out. Of course, even the fishing stuff. It's neat to come here and try everything out before you buy it," Zackus said.

It costs $15 to get into the Great American Outdoor Show.

The event runs through Sunday at the Farm Show Complex.