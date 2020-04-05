Teen from Monroe County using his own money to feed those in need

A 15-year-old from Monroe County is using money from a book he wrote to help feed people during coronavirus pandemic.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Standing in front of piles of food, 15-year-old Knox Tolbert from Price Township has been helping feed people for weeks.

He spends his downtime from school, making deliveries all throughout Monroe County.

"Pretty much anything. It's like macaroni and cheese, cans of ravioli, noodles, sauce for the noodles, meat. I've been giving out chicken and everything, vegetables. Pretty much anything," said Knox.

Newswatch 16 first met Knox back in 2018 when he wrote a book called "Unwanted."

He's using money from that book sale to buy food for others during the coronavirus pandemic.

Knox held a food drive near East Stroudsburg over the weekend. He hopes his efforts will show people there's some good happening during this time of uncertainty.

"I like to think of it as a positive. Everyone is always negative about things. During a bad situation, they never look at the positive; they always look at the negative. So this makes me happy," said Tolbert.

Knox tells Newswatch 16 that people from all over Monroe County and even out of state have contacted him looking for food. He's doing the best he can to fulfill those needs.

"It feels good that I can actually help. I know a lot of people, they don't have jobs right now because they can't,' said Tolbert.

Knox plans to continue making deliveries and hosting food drives for as long as he can.