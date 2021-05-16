"Tats for Ta Ta's" event in Harrisburg helps raise money for breast cancer survivors

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Capital Tattoo Company in Harrisburg held its annual "Tats for Ta-Ta's" fundraiser Saturday, in an effort to raise awareness about breast cancer. A portion of the money raised from the tattoos will go to the "Ta-Ta Rebels," a non-profit that helps breast cancer survivors with out-of-pocket expenses after treatment and surgeries. The group helps with co-pays, deductibles, mastectomy bras, compression sleeves, and therapies.

Organizers say they're inspired by how much members of the community want to help. "I'm overwhelmed by the support that we get. We posted the sign-up sheet for this two weeks ago and within five days it was completely full. So, I mean, we definitely have the support and it gets our awareness out there for survivorship. Know there is hope after you get a diagnosis of breast cancer. It doesn't mean a death sentence anymore," said president and founder of "Ta-Ta Rebels Inc.," Kim Ramirez.