Susquehanna Twp. Officer to be inducted to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

First officer in history of the Susquehanna Twp. Police Dept, to be honored, with his name on the Wall at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lieutenant Robert McCallister will be the first Officer, in the History of the Susquehanna Township Police Department, to be honored, with his name on the Wall at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, in Washington D.C. His dedication to duty, sacrifice, and commitment will always abide in our hearts.

The Memorial honors 22,217 Officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice. This year, they will add the names of 307 fallen Law Enforcement Officers - 135 of which we lost in the line of duty in 2019. The other 172 are the names of Officers who fell in years prior and who are now being recognized.

Unfortunately, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of public gatherings. Therefore, the names of the fallen 307 Law Enforcement Officers being added to the Memorial will be formally dedicated during a virtual Candlelight Vigil. The Memorial will broadcast the Vigil on May 13, 2020, at 8:00 pm globally. Please register at: https://LawMemorial.org/VirtualCandlelightVigil to watch the video.

On February 19th, 1981, Sgt. McCallister responded to a bank robbery at the Fulton Bank on North Progress Avenue where the suspected bank robber shot and severely injured him. Yet through complications and surgeries, Sgt. McCallister returned to work.

"A normal man would have walked away from this profession," said Chief Martin. "And if I leave you with anything, when I referenced his strength of will to battle back to continue to his retirement. That is an absolute tribute to who he was and the heart of his service."

McCallister passed away on January 20, 2019. A forensic pathologist determined the gunshots from the bank robbery caused his death and it is now being ruled as a homicide.