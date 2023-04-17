x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Suspected DUI crash in Philadelphia kills four

The wreck happened early Saturday on I-76 westbound near the City Avenue/Route 1 exit.
Credit: WNEP

PHILADELPHIA — Four people were killed, and a driver was arrested after a crash on the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia.

The deadly wreck happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers arrested Victor Spizzirri, 31, of Philadelphia, after he swerved across several lanes and hit another vehicle near the I-76 westbound exit for Route 1 in the city.

All four people in that vehicle died at the scene. The victims' names have not been released.

Spizzirri was charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI and related charges.

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.   

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Jackie and Sean make their own crepes

Before You Leave, Check This Out