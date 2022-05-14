Supporting women's rights in Luzerne County

The battle over abortion rights reached our area; those supporting a woman's right to choose took to the streets.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — With signs in hand, dozens of people along River Street in Luzerne county were rallying to support women's rights under Roe v Wade.

"I'm here to support my fiancé and just all women. I'm trying to support their rights and not have more rights taken away from them," said Andrew Yuhas, Courtdale.

This rally, like many others, comes after the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed a draft opinion looking to overturn Roe v Wade was leaked earlier this month.

The 1973 ruling guaranteed federal abortion rights for women.

"It's your body and you have the right to choose what happens to it and what goes on it," said Shelby Sudnick, organizer. "Roe v Wade is an umbrella law; this is going to open up much more than abortion."

"A forced pregnancy? No woman should go through that," said Lynda Musselman, in support of Roe v Wade.

Organized by planned parenthood and other activist groups, many in attendance shared their own stories from their teen years.

"I'm 51 now, but at 13 I was an unreported rape survivor; I can't imagine myself having my rapist's baby," said Sudnick.

"When I was a teenager, I got pregnant, and instead of having an abortion available which was my preferred way to go; I didn't," added Musselman.

If the Supreme Court does overturn Roe v Wade that would not make abortion illegal, the decision would be up to each state.

The Supreme Court is expected to make its ruling in June.