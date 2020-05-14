Supporters await President Trump in Lehigh Valley

The president will visit a company near Allentown that distributes health care supplies.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — President Donald Trump will be making a visit to the Owens & Minor facility near Allentown. Owens & Minor makes health care products, specifically N95 masks. This is President Trump's first time to the Lehigh Valley since he took office.

The distribution center here near Allentown has been busy making protective equipment for those on the frontlines. The Lehigh Valley has been hit hard by COVID-19, and many of the supplies have been distributed locally.

There has been a lot of controversy over the restrictions Governor Tom Wolf has implemented to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Pres. Trump has publicly criticized Gov. Wolf's approach.

Trump supporters showed up Thursday morning to catch a glimpse of the president. Supporters said they wanted to be here to see the president and express their disapproval of how the shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic are affecting them.

"The guy is doing a fantastic job in trying to get this all opened up so we can have the stuff that we as Americans citizens need," said Mount Pocono resident Larry Loschiavo.